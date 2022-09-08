Greenworks’ 24V brushless 1/2-inch impact driver with 2,640-in. lbs. of torque now $81

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Driver for $81.17 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $111 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This impact driver is perfect for working on tough jobs since it delivers 2,640-inch pounds of torque at 2,800 RPM for “the most demanding driving and fastening applications.” There’s a 3-speed gearbox with a variable speed trigger so you can have precise control over how much torque is being applied. Plus, it’s 35% shorter when compared to similar brushed units and the built-in LED work light illuminates poorly lit areas. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 2,640-inch pounds of torque or a 1/2-inch connection point, then BLACK+DECKER’s 1/4-inch impact driver is a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $52 on Amazon, it’s hard to deny the value that it offers. While it serves a completely different purpose in a DIY toolkit, everyone should have a 1/4-inch impact on hand for various tasks around the house. Honestly, my impact driver gets far more use than any drill/driver I own.

After working on the car or projects around the house, make sure that the garage is neat and tidy by storing your bikes on these hooks from Amazon. A pair is down to just $10 from its normal going rate of $18 and each one can hold up to 2.5-inch wide tires, making it quite versatile all around.

Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Driver features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 100 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1. 5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, and BAG709 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery to protect your investment.

