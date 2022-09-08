MOUNTUP’s latest desk mount supports three 32-inch monitors with first price drop to $110

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its latest Triple Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Launching for $130, this $20 price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen for this new monitor mount. Here you’ll get a desk mount with a center post mount and two long arms that use gas springs to support the monitor weight making adjustments effortless. Each mounting plate can support a monitor up to 32-inches in size and up to 30.9 pounds per arm with VESA mounting points for the 75x75mm and 100x100mm types. While the center monitor can be adjusted in height, pivot, and rotation, the side arms feature the most customizable adjustments. There is even integrated cable management in these arms so you can keep cables off your desk for a clean setup. Desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp that requires a hole through your desk but looks cleaner. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a new all-time low price on MOUNTUP’s Single UltraWide Monitor Desk Mount down at $80 after clipping the on-page coupon. Able to support an UltraWide monitor up to 39-inches in size and 37.5 pounds in weight, this MOUNTUP arm also uses a gas spring to support the weight. The arm here can hold the monitor up to 22.6-inches off the desktop with a similar maximum extension forward. Desk mounting is handled by the same c-clamp or grommet clamp with the base having cutouts where you could run USB ports so you can have easy access to charge your phone or connect peripherals.

Upgrading your desktop keyboard can greatly improve your enjoyment of games or even general browsing online. We’re currently tracking a deal on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at its all-time low price of $85. Delivering HyperX’s pudding keycaps which feature a translucent ABS design, this keyboard is sure to make a statement on your desk. It leverages HyperX’s mechanical linear switches for a quieter experience and the exposed LED offers “brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.”

MOUNTUP Triple Monitor Desk Mount features:

Upgraded Compatibility: This triple monitor desk mount fit larger flat/curved computer screens up to 32″ with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm, heavy-duty monitor stand hold 2.2-30.9lbs per arm, performs well with multiple size displays. Compatible with ASUS, Acer, Samsung, LG, HP, MSI, Dell, Lenovo, etc., including but not limited to 32 30 28 27 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 17 inch pc monitor.

Two Mount Options & Easy Assembly: Support C-clamp (desk thickness within 0.39”-3.35”) and grommet mount (desk thickness&hole diameter within 0.39”-3.15”), choose mounting method as your need. Detachable VESA plate makes the setup of attaching monitor much easier. Comes with easy-follow instructions and mounting hardware needed, less than 20 minutes from opening box to use.

