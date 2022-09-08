This outdoor propane fire pit is perfect for fall get togethers at new low of $236.50 (Reg. $284)

Amazon is offering the Teamson Round Stone-style Propane Gas Fire Pit for $236.64 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $284 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This stone-style gas fire pit features a classic look and will give you a warm and inviting place to visit with friends and family outside. It comes with 13 pounds of lava rocks and there’s even a lid to keep it protected from the elements when not being used. Requiring a propane tank to function, there’s a 50,000 BTU element and the design makes it simple to install the tank beneath the fire pit. So, if you’re looking for a great outdoor upgrade as we head into fall, this is a solid choice that’ll keep you warm and add ambiance to your patio. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind using traditional firewood and tending to it, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $80 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as nice as just hitting a button to start the fire, but at the same time, you’ll never run out of propane and can always get a fire going.

Teamson Round Stone-style Propane Fire Pit features:

Bring warmth and timeless decor to your home’s outdoor area with the Teamson Home Outdoor Circular Stone-Look Propane Gas Fire Pit. This faux stone gas fire pit features a classic stone look to add warmth and a calming atmosphere to your porch, deck, or yard. This fire pit is rated for 50,000 BTUs and creates an ambient display as the green-burning flames dance across the included 13 lbs. of lava rocks. This gas fire pit’s integrated ignition and easy controls provide hassle-free operation and installation.

