Save $600 on Skytech’s Chronos Ryzen 7 and RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop at $1,900

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $1,899.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this 24% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this desktop. While prices for desktop hardware have been dropping across the board as availability gets better, you may not want to build out your own PC. Instead, you can grab the Skytech desktop that comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU for a powerful gaming experience. The 16GB of system memory is paired with 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage to store all your games with quick access for those large files as well. If you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, this is a good option that is a good value. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,134.50. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Another option for a mobile gaming solution is the MSI Creator M16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop down at its all-time low of $1,250. Delivering a 16-inch QHD+ 60Hz display, this screen clocks in with a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a little more information in view. The screen also features a 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage which makes it ideal for content creators.

Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

