MSI’s RTX 3050 Ti laptop with 100% DCI-P3 4K display falls to new low at $1,250 (Save $150+)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMSI
$1,250

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator M16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,249.99 shipped. Down from a $1,500 launch price and $1,400 normal going rate the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 16-inch QHD+ 60Hz display, this screen clocks in with a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a little more information in view. The screen also features a 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage which makes it ideal for content creators. It’s powered by Intel’s latest 12th Generation i7 processor and the RTX 3050 Ti from NVIDIA as well, making it a solid choice for gaming on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $38, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget that you can save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet that comes with the custom SQ2 processor. It’s down to a low of $900 right now, making today a particularly good time to pick up this premium Windows 11 tablet. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on desk upgrades today.

MSI Creator M16 Gaming Laptop features:

  • Brilliant Performance: The 12th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance. Take on any tasks and applicaTions with ease.
  • Get Up To Date: Hit the ground running with the all new Windows 11 Pro perfect for at home use or running a business.
  • Vibrant Display: The 16″ QHD+ 60Hz 100% DCI-P3 offers vibrant colors with fast response time, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
MSI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 25% on Razer’s ergonomic Iskur Gaming Chair ...
For a limited time, this premium 8-piece Japanese chef ...
This outdoor propane fire pit is perfect for fall get t...
Marvel vs Capcom 2 makes home arcade debut with Arcade1...
Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals o...
Android app deals of the day: Death Road to Canada, Lum...
JOBY PodZilla kit with GripTight 360 smartphone mount a...
Upgrade your data skills with 13 Microsoft Excel course...
Load more...
Show More Comments