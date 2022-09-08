MSI’s RTX 3050 Ti laptop with 100% DCI-P3 4K display falls to new low at $1,250 (Save $150+)

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator M16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,249.99 shipped. Down from a $1,500 launch price and $1,400 normal going rate the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 16-inch QHD+ 60Hz display, this screen clocks in with a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a little more information in view. The screen also features a 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage which makes it ideal for content creators. It’s powered by Intel’s latest 12th Generation i7 processor and the RTX 3050 Ti from NVIDIA as well, making it a solid choice for gaming on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $38, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget that you can save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet that comes with the custom SQ2 processor. It’s down to a low of $900 right now, making today a particularly good time to pick up this premium Windows 11 tablet. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on desk upgrades today.

MSI Creator M16 Gaming Laptop features:

Brilliant Performance: The 12th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance. Take on any tasks and applicaTions with ease.

Get Up To Date: Hit the ground running with the all new Windows 11 Pro perfect for at home use or running a business.

Vibrant Display: The 16″ QHD+ 60Hz 100% DCI-P3 offers vibrant colors with fast response time, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

