Incase launches new braided AirPods Pro 2 lanyard attachment, today at Apple for $13

Incase is launching its new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard attachment today on its official site and the Apple Store. After Apple introduced its second-generation pro-grade earbuds during this week’s Far Out event, alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra, it was only a matter of time before new AirPods Pro accessories started flooding in. After seeing the new leather Pad & Quill case hit this morning (with a nice launch discount), it’s now time for the just-released Incase AirPods Pro 2 lanyard. Head below for a closer look.

New Incase AirPods Pro 2 lanyard

Now in-store and online at Apple, the new Incase AirPods Pro 2 lanyard attachment features what the brand refers to as “an intentionally simple design.” It provides “maximum utility and security” for Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 case and can be used in two ways, with hybrid wrist and loop functionality.

Users can attach the AirPods Pro case by securing the cord via the custom-designed clip or, for a “no-fuss quick attachment,” by simply looping and tethering the cord itself. It is essentially a versatile little lanyard strap that connects directly to your case so you can securely fasten it to bags, backpacks, and other EDC carriers, or make use of the braided cord to wear it around your wrist.

Stay connected to immersive sound with the Incase Lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Wear the soft braided cord as a wrist loop, or use the integrated clip to attach the lanyard to a backpack or handbag to keep your case safe and easily accessible.

Here’s the feature set at a glance:

Integrated cord clip makes it easy to securely fasten to bags, backpacks, or handbags.

Intentionally designed clip provides a secure fastener to secure your case.

Braided cord allows for quick, hassle-free maneuverability and attachment.

Soft braided cord ensures maximum comfort when worn as a wrist loop.

It might not be the most advanced solution out there, but that’s sort of the point. And for folks that don’t want to wrap their gorgeous AirPods Pro 2 case in a cover that comes with something like this attached, it makes for a notable temporary and relatively affordable solution.

The new Incase AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard attachment sells for $12.95 directly from Incase and at the Apple Store. You can purchase it now, and shipping will begin later this month on September 23, 2022.

