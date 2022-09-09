Pad & Quill debuts new handcrafted leather AirPods Pro 2 case at 35% off, now $40.50

After debuting its new iPhone 14 wallet cases yesterday, Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Pro 2 case is now up for pre-order with a notable launch discount. The Little Brief AirPods Pro Case (for series 1 and 2) is regularly $60 and is now available for pre-sale at $44.95 shipped. However, you can also apply code PQ10 at checkout to knock the total down again to $40.45 shipped. That’s nearly 35% off the MSRP and a notable chance to land a handcrafted leather AirPods Pro case for both Apple’s latest model and the previous-generation set. Head below for more details.

This leather AirPods Pro 2 case is hand stitched from a single piece of full-grain leather. Alongside the suede interior lining, it delivers a classy, premium housing for Apple’s new pro-grade earbuds alongside the brand’s usual UV-resistant nylon stitching. Despite its more robust build and use of premium materials, Pad & Quill says it has left the ports accessible and is delivering a wireless charging-compatible solution here. It ships with the a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee as well.

It is scheduled to begin shipping in “mid-October”and comes in three leather colorways: Chestnut, Galloper Black, and Whiskey.

The Little Brief Airpods Pro Case is made with American leather and finished with a hand stitch by artisans. Compatible with wireless charging and includes a reinforced handle.

Considering how essential the AirPods Pro has been to your daily life, the best way to celebrate is by wrapping them safely in an adorable little briefcase. We crafted this handmade case to fit the AirPods Pro perfectly. The top has a briefcase ‘handle’ reinforced for carabiner adoption. This case allows for wireless charging and closes with a perfect little snap in the front. No matter how small a product is, we pay great attention to artisan craft. The Little Brief AirPods Pro case is made from a single piece of American Full Grain Leather. The finishing stitch on the front is done by artisans whose parents made leather goods—time to give your AirPods Pro some loving care.

