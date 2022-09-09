ASUS’ CX1 11.6-inch Chromebook falls to new all-time low price of $180 (Save 33%)

Today only, Woot is offering the ASUS Chromebook CX1 11.6-inch N4020/4GB/64GB for $179.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $270, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This same Chromebook currently goes for $250 over on Amazon. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM power ChromeOS and the 11.6-inch 1080p NanoEdge display for your school and office work. The build quality meets the MIL-STD 810H military durability standards so you can feel comfortable taking it around without risk of damage. I/O includes two USB-C Gen 1 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a micro SD card reader, and an audio jack. Head below for more.

While you do have access to gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with this Acer Chromebook, you won’t have any means to connect to a wired connection. If that is something you want, you could check out this USB-C to Ethernet Adapter for $18 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This adapter will give you access to Gigabit wired internet so that you will have a more reliable connection than wireless with lower latency as well. There are also three USB-A ports to connect additional accessories such as thumb drives and other peripherals.

Looking for a new tablet for content consumption? We’re currently tracking a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $756, one of the lowest prices to date. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 N4020/4GB/64GB features:

ASUS Chromebook CX1 CX1101 is made for boosting productivity and having more fun while on the move — all day, every day. This lightweight, ultraportable device is powered by up to an Intel Celeron processor and gives you the freedom of up to 13-hour battery life. The slim-bezel design fits more screen into the compact chassis for easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment, and the device is your gateway to the best of Google, including the rich library of apps for work or play on Google Play. With speedy performance, robust security and convenient features, ASUS Chromebook CX1 is not only perfect for students — it’s ideal for anyone on the go!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

