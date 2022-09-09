Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 into 12.4-inch build at $756 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $755.83 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is delivering one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date at $144 off. Landing at $10 below our previous mention, this comes within $12 of the all-time low to deliver the second-best price yet. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s latest Android tablet lineup, the more entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 is a worthwhile alternative to consider. Delivering a smaller 11-inch LCD display, this model starts from $600 at Amazon and packs much of the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support otherwise.

Speaking of Samsung’s latest, this week also saw the very first chance to save on the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro go live. Delivering a whopping 33% in savings from the usual $230 price tag, you can now score the all-new flagship listening experience for just $155.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

