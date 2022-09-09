CORSAIR’s PRO 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD upgrades your rig with 4TB at $540 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $539.99 shipped. Originally launching at over $1,000, it more recently sells in the $640 range and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for some serious power and storage capacity for your PC battlestation, this one is worth a closer look. It delivers up to 7,000MB/s transfer rates with a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and M.2 form-factor. CORSAIR says the 3D TLC NAND “provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value” while the built-in aluminum heat spreader prevents throttling and promotes heat dispersion when you’re driving your system at its hardest. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, you’ll pay more than today’s lead deal for the Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB without the heatsink and the comparable PNY model sells for $555. But if you don’t need the 4TB of storage, something like the Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB at $250 is worth a closer look considering that’s the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.

We are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s 7,100MB/s Gen4 1TB PC and PS5 heatsink SSD with deals starting from $130. But for details on the latest models from the brand, dive into our coverage of the heatsink 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs it just launched a couple weeks ago. They deliver top-notch speeds and built-in RGB lighting that will shine through your PC case. Get a closer look right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO SSD features:

A PCIe Gen4 x4 extreme data performance controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,850MB/sec sequential write speeds*, for read, write, and response times that leave standard M.2 SSDs in the dust.

Leveraging PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 1.4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-density 3D TLC NAND provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

A built-in aluminum heatspreader helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

