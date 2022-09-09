FUJIFILM’s new 40MP X-H2 APS-C mirrorless DSLR records 8K30 and has RAW HDMI output

This week, FUJIFILM is announcing its X-H2 high-resolution mirrorless camera, featuring the “world’s first 40MP APS-C sensor,” which also has the ability to record 8K30, 4K60, and 1080p240 video. Yep, you read all that right. This is a pretty impressive APS-C mirrorless camera, all things considered. And, given its premium features, it’s priced pretty competitively.

FUJIFILM launches X-H2, its first 40MP/8K30 APS-C mirrorless camera

As the latest camera from FUJIFILM and a “world’s first,” according to the brand, the X-H2 packs some seriously impressive features. For starters, it has a 40MP APS-C X-Trans5 BSI sensor that will take stunningly gorgeous photos. The sensor supports 7-stop in-body image stabilization, 160MP pixel shift multi-shot, and intelligent hybrid autofocus.

When it comes to recording video, the X-H2 is equally as impressive in the specs department. Coming with onboard 8K30, 4K60, and 1080p240 support at 10-bit, the FUJIFILM X-H2 also supports both ProRes Raw and Blackmagic Raw over HDMI with a compatible display. Yes, you read that right, it has raw recording support, which is all but unheard of for an APS-C camera. Rounding out the features is 20 FPS E-shutter, 15 FPS mechanical shutter, and both CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD card slots.

All these features sound expensive, especially for a small camera, right? Wrong. The FUJIFILM X-H2 comes in at $1,999 MSRP. Yes, under $2,000 for an 8K30/4K60 camera with onboard 10-bit and RAW HDMI support. Compare that to Sony’s a7 IV, which is a full-frame $2,498 camera, and you’ll see that FUJIFILM takes the cake in the specs department. The a7 IV can handle 4K60 10-bit onboard recording but only up to 10 FPS shooting with its 33MP sensor, and there’s no 8K option at all. Plus, there’s also no RAW output via HDMI with the a7 IV, meaning that it isn’t nearly as flexible when recording as the FUJIFILM X-H2, showing just how great of a value the X-H2 is.

9to5Toys’ Take

The FUJIFILM X-H2 is pretty impressive, as we’ve already noted. The fact that it supports 8K recording and can output RAW video over HDMI is astounding at the under-$2,000 price point. While I might be a Sony fanboy at heart and own two of Sony’s APS-C cameras, if I were starting from scratch or just looking for a premium body, then the FUJIFILM X-H2 would be fairly high on my list.

Honestly, I’m not sure how FUJIFILM is doing it. The next closest camera out right now that we could find is the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, which is $1,995. But, it doesn’t have 8K capture and tops out at 6K60 for recording, though it does support internally recording RAW without the need for an external monitor. Either way, though, it doesn’t offer 8K capture, while the FUJIFILM X-H2 does in a smaller form factor.

Overall, I’m quite impressed with what the FUJIFILM X-H2 has to offer… on paper. It sounds great, but only time will tell if this camera is worth it or not. Are you planning on picking up the FUJIFILM X-H2 when it fully releases later this month? Let us know in the comments below!

