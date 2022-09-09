GOOLOO’s 10A car battery charger/maintainer sees 50% discount to $40 shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6V/12V 10A Car Battery Charger for $39.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and when you use the code AOOWK52M at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $80, this is a massive 50% price drop and return to our last mention. If you have a vehicle that you drive only during the summer, then fall and winter is when you want to keep the battery on charge so it’s ready to go next summer. You’ll find that it can charge your car’s battery if it’s somewhat close to dead, or it can maintain it through a trickle charge, ensuring that it never actually dies if there are long periods where you’re not driving. Keep reading for more.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 800mA 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $13.50 Prime shipped and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand and 10A power to back it up.

Don’t forget to check out our Smartphone Accessories roundup that we round up earlier today. The lead deal there is a 60W USB-C car charger that packs both a 30W USB-C and 30W USB-A output to power your devices while on-the-go. It’s on sale for $8 right now from its normal going rate of $15, which delivers a 45% discount from its list price.

GOOLOO 10A Car Battery Charger features:

GOOLOO S10 is an all-weather battery charger, battery maintainer, battery desulfator, works excellently with all 6volt and 12 volt lead-acid locomotive batteries like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries and 12volt LiFePO4 batteries. An 10-stage charging program automatically analyze battery sulfation problem, repair and pulse current charging devulcanize battery to restore the battery lost performance , compensation charging maintain the battery and ensure optimal performance without overcharging. GOOLOO S10 auto battery charger comes multiple safety features. It offers short circuit, overload, low-voltage, high-voltage, overcharge, over-temperature, reverse-connection and over-current protection.

