Smartphone Accessories: 60W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $8, more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger for $8.24 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 35HCFRFP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, this saves 45% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this 60W charger. While most car chargers share 30W of power between both the USB-C and USB-A ports, this model delivers a total of 60W of power, meaning both outputs can deliver 30W at the same time. It’s also quite compact and doesn’t stick out far when plugged in. Wondering what you can charge with 30W of USB-C PD? Well, that’s enough to power Apple’s M2 MacBook Air, all of the latest iPads, iPhone 14 Pro Max (and all other models), and even just about every Android smartphone.
AINOPE USB C car charger which has dual ports PD 3.0 (30W) & QC 3.0 (30W) to optimize charging speed. Maximize the charging speed of your device. Makes the iPhone 13 charging time from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 in 1 hour. Built-in PD&QC dual-core intelligent identification chip outputs 30W of fast charging current in each of its two cores, which is a safe and high-speed car charger without damaging the device. NOTE: Supports simultaneous charging of 2 devices, but does NOT support simultaneous super-fast charging. The smallest iPhone car charger on the market until now. The hidden interface design is exquisite and compact takes up no space in the car, and perfectly flush fits not block the handbrake. With a tiny thumb-sized (Size: 1.72inch0.86inch0.86inch) body, suitable for 99% of the cigarette lighter.
