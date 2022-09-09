Kershaw Airlock pocket knife with ‘pen-style’ clip and lifetime warranty now $19 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Airlock Pocket Knife for $19.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $23 to $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This knife features an extra-thin “pen-style” pocket clip to make carrying it discreet. The blade itself features a high-strength 4Cr13 drop-point blade that’s been stonewashed and bead-blasted for a matte finish. It also features Kershaw’s SpeedSafe assisted opening technology with a built-in flipper to make flicking this knife open a breeze. The blade itself measures 3-inches, and this knife comes backed with Kershaw’s limited lifetime warranty.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Are you after a minimalist EDC? Well, I replaced my aging and massive wallet with Apple’s in-house MagSafe model and have loved every second of it. Sure, it can only hold three cards, but that’s really all you need, especially with Apple Wallet handling the rest of the heavy lifting in most cases. It’s on sale for $30 right now, down from $59, marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. So, if you’ve been holding off on picking up a MagSafe Wallet, now’s your chance.

Kershaw Airlock Pocket Knife features:

The Airlock is part of Kershaw’s Starter series, designed to provide more style and more advanced features—for less money. For style, the Airlock has a slim, speedy look with a distinctive cutout in the handle that mirrors the handle shape. This “airlock” lets you see through to the stainless steel liners. A Decorative pivot works with the handle machining for an integrated look. The reversible pocketclip looks like a pen clip and helps the Airlock almost disappear in your pocket. Hardware includes stylish a black-oxide steel pivot nut, bead-blasted steel pocketclip, bead-blasted steel tube spacers, and black-oxide steel screws.

