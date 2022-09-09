Apple’s OG Leather MagSafe Wallet drops to $30 for iPhone 14 pre-order day (Reg. $59)

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Originally fetching $59, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings while delivering one of the best prices to date at $10 under our previous July mention. While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for iPhone 13 and 12 series owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At just $30, the lead deal really is one of the best options out there for applying the wallet features to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. We’d normally recommend the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet we previously took a hands-on look at in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. But even with the more environmentally-friendly faux leather build, there’s just no beating the value of an official Apple accessory for as low as today’s sale.

Over in our Apple guide, all of the week’s best savings are now underway ahead of the September keynote event. This morning kicked off following the Labor Day weekend discounts by offering an Apple event week sale on refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $85. Our favorite of the batch are Series 6 styles from $230, though there are plenty of other ways to score a new fitness tracking experience for less.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!