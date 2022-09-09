MSI’s Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti is one of its most powerful GPUs yet at new low of $1,080

Amazon is offering the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GPU for $1,079.99 shipped. Normally around $1,250 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous RTX 3090 Ti mention by $20 and coming within $80 of the best price we’ve tracked for the RTX 3090. As NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics card to date, the RTX 3090 Ti is sure to deliver a solid experience all around. With HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, you’ll be able to game at up to 8K60 or 4K144 with this graphics card, and it has the power to do just that. There’s 24GB of GDDR6X memory in tow and it also has RT/Tensor cores and a new streaming multiprocessor with the NVENC that allows you to stream/record and game at the same time. Learn more in our RTX 3090 Ti launch coverage and then keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 1TB WD_BLACK SN870 NVMe SSD and some extra storage to your setup. Coming in at $149 right now on Amazon, you’ll find that it’s a solid choice for lightning-fast storage. As one of the fastest NVMe drives around, this SSD is perfect for playing games at 4K144 or 8K60 with your new RTX 3090 Ti.

If you’re not ready to build your own desktop, then consider picking up Skytech’s Chronos Ryzen 7 and RTX 3080 gaming desktop that’s on sale for $600 off right now. You can spend $1,900 to pick up this fully-built desktop making it a solid choice for those who want a premium gaming computer without having to put in the work of assembling and troubleshooting it. Or, $1,250 nets you this MSI laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 12th Gen i7 processor which is a solid choice for on-the-go light gaming.

MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti GPU features:

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a big ferocious GPU (BFGPU) with TITAN class performance. It’s powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—doubling down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Plus, it features a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory, all to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

