NatureID helps you identify plants with a photo, lifetime access now $20 (Reg. $59)

Ever see a beautiful flower and wonder what it is? You could spend hours looking through the guidebooks — or you could just open NatureID and identify the plant within three seconds. Right now, you can get lifetime Premium access to this AI-powered app for just $19.99 (Reg. $59) via 9to5Toys Specials.

From delicate orchids to durable cacti, the kingdom of plants is incredibly diverse and filled with beauty. For anyone with an appreciation for flora, it’s only natural to notice specimens you see around town or on a walk.

Some might be familiar. For the rest, NatureID will help you identify what you see. Rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on iOS, this powerful app has a database of over 14,000 plant species.

When you take a photo of any plant, NatureID uses machine learning technology to match your picture to plants in the database. The process takes just three seconds, and the app is 95% accurate.

But that’s not all. NatureID can also identify diseases through photos, helping you to take better care of your own plants. The app even includes a plant care guide, and a schedule with reminders for watering, feeding, rotating, and other key maintenance routines. It’s an essential tool for all plant parents.

You would normally pay $59 to get lifetime access to all these Premium features, but subscriptions are now just $19.99 with this deal. That is 66% off!

