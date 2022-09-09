Apple’s official MagSafe chargers gets in on iPhone 14 pre-order action with drop to $30

It’s iPhone 14 pre-order day, and for those upgrading to Apple’s all-new handsets, Verizon is marking down one of the must-have first-party accessories. Right now you can score the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Woot. Down from the usual $39 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $9 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best price in months. Whether you have a shiny new iPhone 14 series handset arriving next Friday or just want to finally try out the tech with an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s MagSafe Charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12 or 13’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

As for locking in your order on a shiny new iPhone 14, we’ve broken down what to expect from the best carrier discounts and beyond right now. From entirely free handsets when trading in an existing device to deep discounts on pre-paid plans, you’ll find all of the best options for getting in on the launch day action right here.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

