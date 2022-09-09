Save up to $1,198 on Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs at new lows from $740

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Starting at $739.99 for the 43-inch model, this is down from the usual $998 price tag you’d pay at Amazon and delivers a new all-time low. We last saw the model at $848 back in July, with today’s price cut saving you $258. Those same all-time low savings apply to the rest of the lineup at up to $1,198 off, which is detailed below.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s latest Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here. Just make sure to check out all of the other ongoing TV deals this week.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!