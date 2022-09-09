THISWORX’s Car Vacuum Cleaner Kit falls to new 2022 low price of $15 (Save 58%)

Orythia (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Kit for $14.72 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $35, this 58% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked so far. This vacuum is the perfect addition to your car supplies, especially when taking road trips with your kids or after spending the day at the beach. The vacuum is powered by a 12V car outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can reach most of your car without having to constantly relocate the plug around with the 106W motor powering its suction. A spare HEPA filter is included alongside a simple detailing kit to help clean those tough-to-reach areas. Head below for more.

Down at this new 2022 low price, you are unlikely to find another vacuum cleaner for less with even interior detailing kits typically running a little north of $15. If you want some wipes you could go with the Armor All Car Interior Cleaner Wipes for $4.50. Here you will receive a container with 25 wipes that can easily remove ground-in dirt, dust, and grime while working across basically every surface in your car regardless of the material. It also won’t dry out or damage automotive surfaces so you can be confident while cleaning up your car interior.

Be sure to head over to our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. While cleaning up your car, why not also clean up your garage? We’re currently tracking a deal on the 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $10, a deal within cents of the all-time low. This is an affordable way to lift a pair of bikes up off the ground for the fall and winter, and at the very least to organize your garage or storage area a bit better.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Includes 3 attachments for detailing (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Must-have car accessories for women or men; these gadgets will keep the interior cute and tidy.

The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor on these handheld vacuums will terminate any dirt, debris, or hard-to-reach crumbs. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable filter.

