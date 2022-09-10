Ubisoft Forward showcase starts now: New Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, more

The annual Ubisoft Forward presentation is ready to kick off with updates on the publisher’s upcoming slate of games. Set for 3 p.m. ET this afternoon with a short pre-show starting now (2:35 p.m. ET), we are expecting to get a deep dive on the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and the recently unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, alongside updates on Skull and Bones and its latest Mario + Rabbids cross-over project with Nintendo. Head below to watch the Ubisoft Forward presentation and for more details.

Ubisoft Forward presentation

Alongside the main event, we will also be getting quick looks at Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, and Anno 1800 as part of the brief pre-show event that kicks off some 25 minutes before the show proper.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary of the debut release in November 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise will almost certainly be front and center today. As we mentioned above, Assassin’s Creed Mirage should be on full display this afternoon – a game set to take place in Baghdad circa the late 9th century and effectively return the series to its Middle Eastern roots explored in the original title. Here’s to hoping, at least for me, the gameplay experience does as well.

From there, most folks are also expecting to get some updates on Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s pirate ship RPG set to launch later this year on November 8, as well as the Mario + Rabbids sequel, Sparks of Hope, which is scheduled to release next month on October 20, 2022 (Best Buy is offering free $10 gift cards with pre-orders on Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope). Maybe even that Splinter Cell remake? It won’t be long until we find out for sure

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show is starting right now and the main event will begin shortly at 3 p.m. We will be updating this post throughout and with full resolution footage as it comes available. Enjoy the show!

Tune in on September 10th at 12pm PT / 9pm CEST for Ubisoft Forward. Pre-show starts at 11:35 am PT / 8:35 pm CEST

Ubisoft+ goes FREE

Ubisoft+, the publisher’s on-demand subscription-based gaming platform, is FREE to try from now through October 10, 2022. Just be to cancel the trial subscription thereafter if you don’t want pay the $14.99 per month thereafter.

Play your favorite franchises, challenge yourself and your friends or create new worlds on PC with Ubisoft+, including new releases on day one, premium editions DLC exclusive rewards and more

Mario + Rabidds Sparks of Hope

First up we are getting Mario + Rabidds Sparks of Hope and a first look at a new quest.

Here comes the Wiggler! Join us in guiding you through a quick look at some gameplay and a new planet in one of the many exciting quests and dynamic battles that await you in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Optimise, strategise, and remember to get help from the Sparks!

Skull and Bones

Next we have another deep dive and trailer on the upcoming Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones’ open-world pirate adventure invites players to explore the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. As a pirate captain in Skull and Bones, you’ll plunder merchant vessels, gain Infamy, and build and customize a variety of ships for high-seas adventure. Discover the weapons, armor, and even pets that will be at your disposal as Creative Director Elisabeth Pellen takes us through a deep-dive breakdown of the Skull and Bones gameplay trailer shown off at Ubisoft Forward.

Updating…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!