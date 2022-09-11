Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 speaker falls to 2022 low at $165 (Reg. $220)

Marshall Uxbridge Voice

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Uxbridge AirPlay 2 Retro Speaker for $164.98 shipped. Delivering the best price of the year, this is down from the usual $220 going rate. Beating our previous mention by $17, today’s price cut stacks up to 25% in overall savings, as well. As one of Marshall’s most compact speakers in its lineup, the Uxbridge delivers AirPlay 2 integration on top of built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s the vinyl wrapped exterior that you’d expect from the brand as well as gold accenting and a package that is as stylish as it is functional. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

As a more affordable alternative to the lead deal, the popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker will get you in on the retro stylings for less. Currently sitting at $150 via Amazon, this one arrives without the AirPlay 2 support found above but much of the same old school design. One of the main perks for this smaller speaker is its battery-powered design, which makes it a bit more versatile than the option above.

If your portable speaker game could use all-new releases, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the summer. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

Marshall Uxbridge Home speaker features:

Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.

