Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $90 for new iPhone 14 owners

Following last week’s Far Out Apple event and the grand reveal of the new iPhone 14, Amazon is now discounting one of the must-have first-party accessories for Apple’s latest handset. Dropping down to $89.99 shipped, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is now sitting at one of the best prices of the summer at $9 off. Arriving just in time to pair with your new iPhone 14, this price cut is the first chance to save in quite a bit, as well.

Designed to pair with all of Apple most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, Anker just recently released a new Slim Power Bank that’s worth a look for iPhone 14 owners. Having just launched last month, there are five different colors to complement Apple’s latest that all clock in for less than the official offering above. You’ll still enjoy 7.5W charging from the internal 5,000mAh battery, with a $50 price tag to make for a new add-on to Apple’s latest.

Today’s MagSafe Battery Pack discount joins the list of other official accessories up for grabs right now without paying full price. The most essential for any iPhone owner, be it the new 14 series or one of the other two most recent generations, Apple’s official MagSafe chargers is now marked down to $30 from several retailers. Being able to take advantage of 15W charging for your new device, it provides all of the perks of a standard cable without the fuss of having to plug in.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

