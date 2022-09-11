Cuisinart’s Countertop HEPA Air Purifier drops 43% to its new all-time low at $113.50

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CAP-500 Countertop HEPA Air Filter for $113.67 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 43% discount, or $86 of savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The purifier here uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to remove “99.9% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns” which includes pet dander, smoke, dust, and more. With its dual air intake, it can circulate air around a 500-square foot room twice in an hour. You can set up an auto-off timer between 1 and 12 hours with three different fan modes to choose from. You will have full control over the purifier thanks to its touchscreen panel where you can even activate a sleep mode with a night light. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these air purifiers will clean the air in your home, cleaning up your car can feel like a breath of fresh air. We’re currently tracking a deal on the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Kit at its new 2022 low price of $15. The vacuum is powered by a 12V car outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can reach most of your car without having to constantly relocate the plug around with the 106W motor powering its suction.

Cuisinart CAP-500 Countertop Air Purifier features:

The air purifier that features washable, reusable metal filters, H13 High-Grade HEPA filters, active carbon filters that work together to capture up to 99.9% of airborne particles 0.1 Micron or larger. This includes airborne bacteria and various contaminants. The air purifier cycles air within 500 sq. ft. room 2x every hour. Relax and breathe easy with this peace-of-mind essential for today’s home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!