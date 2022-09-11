Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with Google’s refreshed mesh systems from $70 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $149.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the lowest we’ve seen in a few months. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or the start of the fall school semester, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on the single node Google Wifi package. Now sitting at $69.99, is $2 below our previous mention and a great option to consider for those who need less coverage at right around the all-time low. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached from the usual $100 going rate as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Wifi Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

