Save 20% on Zhiyun Camera and Phone Gimbal Stabilizers at new low prices from $95

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VisionMagic (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Zhiyun Camera and Phone Gimbal Stabilizers starting from $95. Leading the pack here has to be the Zhiyun Smooth 5 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Combo for $175.20 shipped. Normally going for $219, this 20% discount, or a solid $44 in savings, marks a new all-time low price while also being one of the first price drops we’ve seen to date. The gimbal itself outside of this combo package is also on sale today for the new low price of $135. This combo adds the carrying case, a light that can be attached magnetically to the gimbal, color temperature filters for said light, and a membership card to Zhiyun Prime. While this gimbal can function without a connection to your phone, the ZY Cami app will allow you to connect your phone and start/stop recordings and take pictures with controls on the handle. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and head below for more Zhiyun deals.

More Zhiyun deals:

After checking out these Zhiyun gimbal deals, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. We’re currently tracking a deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack where it is down to the best price of the summer at $90. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed.

Zhiyun Smooth 5 Smartphone Gimbal features:

【Anti-Shake for All】3-axis stable structure with a brand new motor algorithm for wider filming angle and range. Optimized motor structure and thicker phone clamp to fit all kinds of smartphones. Supports movements in all positions even low and wide angles.

【Control Panel & Control Wheel】Press the button for parameter adjustment, rotate the adjustment wheel to adjust the parameter value. Added professional round joystick to finish the movement filming. Control focus and focal length with the control wheel.

【Quick Portrait/Landscape Mode】Wider and optimized axis arms to ensure no bumping when filming with large phones. Quick switching between portrait/landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!