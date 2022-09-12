Amazon clears out official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases starting at $36 (Reg. $59)

After seeing an assortment of official silicone covers go on sale courtesy of Amazon, the retailer is back today in order to clear out Apple’s first-party iPhone 13 series leather MagSafe cases. Starting at $36, shipping is free across the board with covers for all four versions of the handset discounted in a wide range of colorways. Everything is down from the usual $59 price tags, with most of the cases sitting at $47.99. Though there are some more affordable colorways with deeper savings attached.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather. Head below for more.

iPhone 13 series Leather MagSafe cases:

If you’d prefer to take a more colorful approach to decking out your iPhone 13 series handset with some new protection, Apple’s official silicone MagSafe covers are also on sale. Each of these cases are now down to $40 at Amazon, with a collection of colors from the recent spring collection joined by more classic styles in the lineup which typically sell for $49.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

