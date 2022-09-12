Columbia’s Member Event takes extra 20% off all sale items with deals starting from $7

Columbia Members Event (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up) offers an extra 20% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the PFG Zero Rules Long-Sleeve Shirt that’s marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45 This shirt is available in five color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. It has a UPF 30 sun protection barrier and has a stretch fabric to promote comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews from Columbia customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

