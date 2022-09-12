Panasonic’s eneloop rechargeable AAA battery bundle hits $22 at Amazon (Reg. $29)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable AAA 4-pack Charging Bundle for $21.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings while delivering the first discount since back in May. Marking the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the 2022 low, this is also a rare chance to save overall. Giving you enough AAA batteries for keeping remotes, toys, and other gadgets powered, each of the four included batteries feature 2,100 recharge cycles and feature 800mAh of juice per charge. Included with the package is the 4-battery quick charger which completes the package for cutting back on single-use alternatives.

If you’re looking for a more affordable solution to get in on the reusable battery game, Panasonic has a bundle of four AAs packaged with a compatible charger for $18 right now. These deliver all of the same features as the lead deal, just with 2,000mAh internal capacities thanks to the larger AA form-factors. Though it really depends on what you’ll need to swap the batteries on, as these are more ideal for gamepads and toys while the AAAs above are a bit more useful for swapping out remote batteries and the like.

Panasonic eneloop AAA bundle features:

Recharge eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries up to 2100 times. eneloop AAA Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery deliver up to 800mAh typical, 750mAh minimum. eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries are pre-charged at the factory using solar power and maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years. Each eneloop AA or AAA rechargeable battery is analyzed (when the battery is installed) and the charger station for that battery will end the charging process when each battery has been fully charged

