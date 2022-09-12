WD’s 1TB My Passport Ultra delivers affordable storage and backup space down at $60 today

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Ultra Silver Portable External USB-C Hard Drive for $59.99 shipped. This one launched at over $80 but more regularly fetches $70 at places like Newegg with today’s deal coming within $2 of the one-time Amazon 2022 low. You’ll also find the same price drop live directly from Western Digital as well. Avid 9to5Toys readers will know the drill by now; it might not be as fast as the modern portable SSDs, but it delivers a whole lot more storage space for the price. If you’re just looking for a simple backup machine or somewhere to store photos and documents, the metal cover and USB-C connectivity on this HDD at $60 might be worth a closer look. More details below.

While it lacks the USB-C connectivity, an even more affordable way to land 1TB of portable HDD storage is with the WD Elements. This model currently sells or $52 shipped at Amazon and delivers a mostly comparable setup, outside of the USB-C action, to the model highlighted above for less cash out of pocket.

But if you are looking to take it up a notch, one of the best portable SSDs out there went on sale this morning at Amazon and elsewhere. SanDisk’s Extreme lineup is one of our favorite options on the market and the 2TB V2 base model dropped down to $200 shipped today. Get a closer look at the feature set and pricing details right here. Head over to our roundup of the best on-the-go SSDs right here for more options and some solid bang for your buck solutions as well.

WD My Passport Ultra HDD features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage with a modern metal design that complements your PC. It’s Windows ready out of the box to seamlessly deliver plug-and-play storage, while password protection with hardware encryption helps enforce the security of your content. And with up to 5TB of storage and a 3-year limited warranty, you get storage to rely on for years to come.

