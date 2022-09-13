Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch with 14-day battery life and always-on display hits new low at $40

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a going rate of $120 in some colors and around $80 or so in others, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $9 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring a built-in heart rate monitor, step tracker, and more, the Amazfit GTS makes the perfect fitness tracker. On top of that, the 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on display allows you to go for as long as 14 days between charges. Plus, the smartwatch is water resistant to 50 meters, which is deeper than the typical person will ever swim. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone to use with the Amazfit GTS, then check out this deal we found on the OnePlus 9/Pro. They’re an extra $200 off at new lows from $399 in this 1-day sale, so you won’t want to miss out on these unlocked Android smartphone deals while they’re here, because at midnight, they’ll be gone.

Amazfit GTS Fitness Tracker features:

The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep and sleeping patterns

Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information

Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges

