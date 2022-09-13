Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80 with rare Touch ID model deals, Magic Mouse from $60

This morning saw a series of notable discounts go live for refreshing your entire Apple workstation with M1 iMac price cuts, and now Amazon has something in store for those who just want to enhance their existing setups. Right now you can save on a series of official Magic Mac accessories, many of which are landing at new all-time lows. Leading the way we have the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $139.99 shipped. Down from $149, this is one of the very first price cuts to date, $2.50 under our previous mention from April, and a new all-time low. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. The signature white keys pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath and upgrade your Mac or iPad setup. There’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor. Head below for more.

Also on sale, those who don’t need Touch ID can score even deeper price cuts on Magic Keyboards. The standard compact version of the popular Apple accessory is now down to $79.99 from its usual $99 price tag, landing at the second-best price to date while only marking the second notable discount since being refreshed last fall. The Numeric Keypad model of Apple’s Magic Keyboard is also on sale at Amazon and now sitting at $109.99. This typically fetches $129 and is now at the best price of the year with $19 in savings attached. In either case, you’ll looking at a similar package to the lead deal, just without the Touch ID module installed.

And last up, Amazon rounds out the Apple accessory discounts by marking down the recently-refreshed Apple Magic Mouse. Available in two different styles, the black model is now on sale for only the second time at $79.99 and marking a new all-time low at $19 off the usual $99 going rate. We last saw it for $95 earlier in the year, for comparison. Then there’s the white model at $59.99, which too is the best price of the year from the regular $79 MSRP. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

