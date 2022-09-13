Caseology intros new iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet in 5 colors, now available at $20 (Reg. $25)

After seeing the brand’s new case collection land in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, Caseology has now issued its latest iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet. The new Nano Pop is available in a range of two-tone colorways to match your case and/or iPhone model of choice (also compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 series devices) with a “snuggly fit” and protection-focused design that carries your most important cards directly on the back of your new handset. Now available directly on the Caseology site, you can land one for even less via its official Amazon storefront. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Nano Pop.

New Caseology Nano Pop iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet

The new Caseology Nano Pop iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet delivers integrated magnets to affix “your cardholder secure to your device” alongside a slim form-factor designed to “stay in your pocket while providing easy access to your cards.”

If features a two-tone, “soft leather-feel” construction (PU leather) with what the brand calls a “protective inner defense pattern” to add some additional shock dispersion to your precious new iPhone 14 (all models are compatible here):

Caseology’s patented AirSpace Technology in all four corners means you can rest assured. Live life boldly—and Nano Pop Mag Leather will make sure to keep up.

The new Caseology Nano Pop iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet comes in five 2-tone colorways including Black Sesame, Avo Green, Burgundy Bean, Grape Purple, and my personal favorite, the Blueberry Navy. Listed at $24.99 directly from the Caseology website, you can land one via its official Amazon storefront for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 right now. While it might not come with all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on Apple’s MagSafe wallet, mainly the Find My feature, it is also a whole lot less pricey than the regular $59 price tag those carry.

More details on the new Caseology Nano Pop MagSafe wallet:

Integrated magnets will hold your cardholder secure to your device and aligned and are compatible with MagSafe chargers

Slim secure design makes it easy to stay in your pocket while providing easy access to your cards

PU leather exterior and suede interior provides everyday protection

Bold, contrasting two-tone colors creates a sporty and playful look

