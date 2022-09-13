Chefman’s regularly up to $55 multi-color LED tea infuser electric kettle now $25 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Kettle with tea infuser for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While this one is now matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and regularly fetches $55 there, it more regularly sells in the $35 range at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the all-time low at Amazon as well as being the best price we can find. Delivering a more premium experience over your average everyday electric kettle, this model also ships with a a removable tea infuser alongside built-in LED lighting that corresponds to the temperature preset options for various teas, pour-over coffee, and more. It features a stainless steel and glass construction with a 1.8-quart capacity and is undercutting most of the less feature-rich models out there right now. Head below for additional details.

A more affordable solution comes by way of this popular Elite Gourmet model. While it will save you even more at $18.50 Prime shipped and still delivers the glowing blue LED treatment, you won’t get the multi-color presets, temperature settings, or included tea infuser taking this route.

While we are talking kitchen deals, be sure to scope out the Dash Gold Box event Amazon is having today. Starting from $32 and with up to 36% in savings, you’ll find deals on countertop griddles as well as those handy sous vide-style egg bite makers that double as sandwich presses and more. Browse through all of the Dash gear on sale for today only in our coverage from earlier this morning and hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

Chefman Electric Kettle features:

Bring home an electric kettle by the #1 kettle manufacturer in America today! With rapid boiling times, a 1.8-liter capacity, and a sleek stainless steel design, it’s no wonder that the Chefman Electric Kettle is the best in its class. With advanced temperature control and 5 built-in temperature presets, this is the perfect kettle for any kitchen. 5 different colored LED lights correspond to the ideal temperatures for your best brew.

