Gold Box Dash countertop sous vide egg bite makers, griddles, more from $32 (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a range of Dash kitchen gear including griddles, mandoline slicers, and more. You can now score the Dash Family Size Sous Vide Egg Bite Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is matching Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate. This unique all-in-one countertop cooker delivers those soft sous vide egg bites you see at places like Starbucks for a fraction of the price and without leaving the house. Unlike the $30 standard edition, this one can make enough for entire family breakfasts or a couple days worth of pre-made on-the-go meals. It can support up to nine 2.5-inch egg bites at a time simply by filling the included molds with your ingredients of choice and letting the cooker do its thing for about 10 minutes. You can even put the molds aside and use it as a sandwich press. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Dash Gold Box event for up to 36% in savings. With deals starting from $32, you’ll find a range of the brand’s affordable griddle countertop cookers for some frying action as well as its handy mandoline slicers to make short work of veggie preparations and more.

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on household essentials, kitchen gear, and more. In fact, we are still tracking an Amazon 2022 low on Chefman’s stainless steel 2-slice toaster with 30% in savings. Regularly $30, you can now land one for just over $21 Prime shipped with all of the details you need on the features and pricing breakdown waiting for you right here.

Dash Sous Vide Egg Bite Cooker features:

SATISFACTION: From the creators of the ORIGINAL DASH RAPID EGG COOKER, the Dash Family Egg Bite maker now make 9 egg bites (2.5 inches wide), giving you the perfect, sous vide style egg bites at home for the whole family (without the hefty price tag).

QUICK, EASY, & HEALTHY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Short on time. Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat. Enjoy your perfectly cooked egg bites in as little as 10 minutes.

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, those who have busy schedules, meal prep, or follow Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, or Vegetarian lifestyles (with up to 27g protein per batch). The egg bite maker can even be used for desserts, mini cheesecakes or custard, all within minutes, it couldn’t be easier.

