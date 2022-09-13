Save $40 on Anker’s eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock and Keypad down at $140

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is offering its Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad for $139.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $180, this 22% discount, or $40 in savings, marks the second lowest price we’ve tracked while coming within $15 of the all-time low. Today’s deal is also matched over at Best Buy. Since this smart lock installs over your existing deadbolt as a retrofit kit, those who live in apartments or rent can smartify their home without invasive work. There are multiple ways to unlock the door including your existing key, the wireless keypad, remotely over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Alexa or Assistant, plus iPhone users will get to use the fully automatic locking system that will unlock the door when it detects you nearby. The eufy app allows you to set up user codes for family and friends with the ability to disable them whenever you need to. Head below for more.

If you can modify your door to install a new deadbolt and want to save some cash, then you may be interested in the Amazon Basics Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt Door Lock for $60. This is a no-frills lock with no integration with Alexa, Assistant, or any app with the unlocking handled by either the keypad or backup key. You can customize the delay after the door is unlocked to automatically lock for peace of mind. The kit will come with all necessary hardware components and is “easy to install with a Philips head screwdriver.”

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, locks, and even more. We’re currently tracking some deals on Govee smart lighting kits starting from $8.50 with the headline deal being it’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Outdoor Smart Flood Lights for $70. Returning to the best price of the year, these lights are perfect for adding a splash of color to your home through the upcoming holiday seasons as we head into fall and then winter.

Anker eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock + Wireless Keypad features:

【Automatic Locking and Unlocking】: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full. iPhone automatic unlocking supported.

【 Easily Install and Fit Over Your Existing Deadbolt】: Avoid the call to a professional and fit Retrofit Smart Lock R10 over your existing deadbolt by yourself—upgrading your current door lock to a smart one.

【Control From Anywhere】: Unlock Smart Lock from anywhere, anytime, right from your phone via the eufy Security app. Let in friends and guests without having to get up, or unlock for your cleaner or kids while you’re at work.

