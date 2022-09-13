Eveready’s 4-pack of Rechargeable LED Camping Lanterns falls to new low at $20

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Eveready Rechargeable Hybrid LED Camping Lanterns for $20.13 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $40, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. These collapsible lanterns operate off of either three AA batteries each or off the rechargeable battery built-in and produce up to 300 lumens when in the lantern mode (fully extended) or 40 lumens when retracted for a directional spotlight. There is even a red night light mode so you can see at night without blinding yourself. There is even an integrated hanging hook and magnetic base for mounting these lights. Keep reading for more.

At this new low price, you are unlikely to find a similar quality lantern for less. If you don’t need a full lantern but want some flashlights, you can grab the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $5.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these lights are perfect for illuminating your home during a power outage, they won’t do much of anything outside. If you want to light up your home, you can grab a 4- or 6-pack of InnoGear Solar LED Outdoor Spotlights for $37. These lights are self-powered thanks to the built-in solar panel and internal rechargeable battery. This makes it simple to install them anywhere around your yard with no wiring required.

Eveready Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern features:

Light campsites with bright LED Eveready Collapsible Rechargeable Lanterns using the battery-powered or USB rechargeable lantern modes. These camp lantern rechargeable lights are compact for convenient area or directional magnetic light uses. With 300 lumens, this lantern lamp is up to 4x brighter than standard LED technology with a beam distance up to 85 meters. Pull up to turn on the lantern or use it as a direction, night vision or emergency signaling light. Top handles make it easy to carry, and a bottom magnet and hook add to this collapsible lantern. Every family. Everywhere. Every day.

