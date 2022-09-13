Illuminate your yard with InnoGear’s multi-pack outdoor 600-lumen solar LED spotlights from $37

Today only, Woot is offering InnoGear Solar LED Outdoor Spotlight 4- and 6-packs from $36.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the 4-pack goes for $45 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in years. These lights are self-powered thanks to the built-in solar panel and internal rechargeable battery. This makes it simple to install them anywhere around your yard with no wiring required. Each light outputs 600 lumens which is more than enough for illuminating a tree, pathway, or the side of your house. Keep reading for more.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this solar string light kit is available on Amazon for $15 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t give the same amount of light output as today’s lead deal. However, you’ll find that this is a great way to upgrade your outdoor space on a tighter budget, which could fit your needs better right now.

Today’s lead deal is great to add white lighting to your home, but what about color? That’s what Govee’s outdoor RGBIC LED floodlights are for, and they’re on sale right now for 30% off. Down to $70 for a 4-pack from $100, you’re saving $30 and saving yourself time when holiday decorating comes around.

InnoGear SOlar LED Outdoor Spotlight features:

Landscaping is a great way to add some curb appeal and beauty to your home, a good solar spotlight is an essential in the evening, InnoGear solar spotlight is a perfect choice to showcase your beautiful gardens with the amount of detail and design you put in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!