Chefman’s Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster just hit the Amazon 2022 low at $21.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering Chefman 2-Slice Pop-Up Stainless Steel Toaster for $21.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and sometimes as much as $33, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2022 low. Delivering a classic brushed stainless steel exterior to your countertop with black accents, this is a relatively affordable way to land an attractive new toaster. It features “extra wide slots” alongside seven shade settings as well as bagel, reheat, and defrost functions. The removable crumb tray rests flush with the bottom of the toaster and slides out when you need to give it a cleaning. Head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal undercuts the $36 Amazon Basics 2-Slot Toaster and is easily among the most affordable options we can find from any brand right now. You will find a couple options for touch less on Amazon at the moment, but nothing we have enough experience with to recommend over the Chefman highlighted above.

While we are taking a look at some kitchen deals, dive into this morning’s Woot Cuisinart event for some solid price drops on its cast iron cookware. Now live at up to 30% off, you’ll find deals on its cast iron Dutch oven pots as well as a series of small kitchen appliances and accessories starting from just $5 Prime shipped. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Chefman 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster features:

UPGRADE YOUR TOASTER: The Chefman 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster has a modern look with a classic brushed stainless-steel exterior giving your countertops a timeless upgrade. The 7 different shade settings plus bagel, reheat, and defrost functions offer customizable options for just about any toasting need

EXTRA WIDE SLOTS: 2 extra wide slots easily auto-adjust to fit all types of foods from the cabinet or freezer. Toast anything from thick artisanal breads, bagels, muffins, buns, to thinly sliced snacks such as pop tarts, pancakes and waffles

TOAST YOUR WAY: Multiple shade control settings offer a full range of browning options to allow perfect customization of any bread – the higher the number, the more golden brown and crispy the results will be. Bagel mode toasts the cut side of your bagel and warms the outer crust; this setting is great for English muffins as well

