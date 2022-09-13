Be heard with Pyle’s budget-focused portable megaphone at a new low of $8

Amazon is offering the Pyle Portable Megaphone/Bullhorn for $7.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a particularly great time to pick it up. This megaphone features two audio modes, one which focuses on voice and another that’s a siren alert. The voice mode amplifies voice or sound spoken into the microphone, which is common for announcements and such. However, the siren alert mode can signify the start of a game, call the family in, and is perfect for ensuring what you say gets heard by garnering the attention of all those within earshot. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to bullhorns, this is about as good as it gets in price. In fact, even a 4-pack of C batteries costs almost as much as the bullhorn itself, coming in at just under $8 on Amazon. So, if you need a bullhorn, just go ahead and grab today’s lead deal, you won’t find a better offer out there.

Use these outdoor solar LED spotlights to illuminate a path for folks to stay on when doing activities outside. The bullhorn above is perfect for announcing what’s going on, and these lights can be placed anywhere thanks to their solar nature. A 4-pack is on sale for $37, down from $45 and marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen in years for the kit.

Pyle Bullhorn features:

VOICE MODE: The megaphone speaker has 2 audio modes. The first one is voice mode wherein the bullhorn amplifies a voice or sound spoken into the microphone. This mode is most commonly used in cheerleading and other school activities

SIREN ALERT MODE: The second mode is siren alter mode. With this mode, the bullhorn can act as a siren and sound an emergency alarm tone with just a push of a button. This mode can be used by the police and anyone else

20 WATT POWER: The power output of the portable megaphone is 20 watt max. It is battery operated and requires (4) x ‘C’ batteries. It also has a black ergonomic pistol grip design and mini lightweight chassis(battery not included)

HIGH-POWERED PA SOUND: This bullhorn megaphone has a high-powered PA sound and the audio projection range is up to 400+ yards.There’s an adjustable volume for noise control during different situations

COMPACT AND PORTABLE: This megaphone speaker is compact and portable with an exact dimension of 5.40” x 8.60”. It even has a convenient quick folding or foldable handle that comes in handy when traveling

