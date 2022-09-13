Razer’s Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse and Dock returns to low of $136

Amazon is now offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock Cyberpunk 2077 Edition for $136 shipped. Normally going for $160, this is a solid $24 price drop down to the all-time low price we’ve seen and is the second drop overall. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 78g. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use it with comfort regardless of left- or right-handedness. The charging dock features Chroma RGB lighting that can be synced with other Razer products while also recharging the mouse while not in use. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, and eight programmable buttons to round out this mouse. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $38.50. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the Razer Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse in both colorways at the third best price of $127.50. It’s one of the lightest esports mice ever created according to Razer and packs a 30K Focus Pro Optical Sensor which is controlled via on-mouse DPI buttons where you can customize it in 5-DPI stages without having to use any desktop software.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse and Charging Dock features:

Forget about average and claim the unfair advantage with the Razer Viper Ultimate—a wireless gaming mouse built to win. Designed to be a true extension of a gamer, this deadly predator comes with our most cutting-edge technology, and is ready to sink its fangs into the competition.

