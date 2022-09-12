Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse weighs 58g at $127.50

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $150 $127.50

Amazon is offering the latest Razer Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $127.50 shipped in both colorways. As the fourth time on sale since release, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This mouse weighs just 58g while offering premium features all around. It’s one of the lightest esports mice ever created according to Razer and packs a 30K Focus Pro Optical Sensor which is controlled via on-mouse DPI buttons where you can customize it in 5-DPI stages without having to use any desktop software. The Viper V2 Pro features Razer’s third generation optical switches which feature an improved 90-million click lifecycle. Of course, you’ll find USB-C and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity options with up to 80 hour battery life in tow. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. While it’s not ultra-lightweight or wireless, coming in at $48 on Amazon, it’s much more budget-friendly. The M65 RGB Elite delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance.

Don’t forget to check out the Turtle Beach Superhuman Xbox/PC gamepad which delivers a pro experience at $45. Down from $60, you’ll find that this controller is perfect for your gaming setup. Some games are better with mouse and keyboard for sure, but others just are easier with a controller. So, it doesn’t hurt to have one of each in your setup.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

  • 59g Ultra-lightweight Design: One of the lightest esports mice ever created and offers a level of speed and control favored by the world’s top esports pros
  • Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor: Best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces including glass
  • 80 Hour Battery Life: Ultra-lightweight and can run for up to 80 continuous hours
  • On-mouse DPI Controls: Capable of toggling between 5 DPI stages without the need for software

