Samsung’s reconditioned 11.1.4-Ch. Soundbar System brings Dolby Atmos home at $950

For a limited time, Woot is offering the reconditioned Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Surround Speakers for $949.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Going for $1,800 in new condition from Amazon and Samsung directly, this is a great way to save 47% while still netting a Dolby Atmos/DTS:X sound system. As Samsung states, this is the “world’s first Dolby Atmos 11.1.4 soundbar” and it is ready to “flood the room with sound from all angles” with its 11 speakers, single subwoofer, and four up-firing speakers. Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs. You’ll also have Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 support, Bluetooth connectivity, and HDMI eARC. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound+ system will even calibrate the system to your room so everything sounds great. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the Samsung option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers, though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is also down from the 616W of the Samsung system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV at its Amazon low of $500. This is a 2022 model 4K TCL smart TV built around the Google ecosystem for direct access to content services and apps as well as Chromecast-supported streaming.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4-Ch. Sound System features:

Flood the room with sound from all angles for the ultimate audio entertainment experience, which features 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels.

Audio that tracks with each scene with perfectly synchronized audio from your compatible Samsung TV and soundbar for a harmonious, cinematic experience.

Get theater-like sound with wireless, up-firing rear speakers included with your soundbar that project audio above and around you.

Customized sound for the space you’re in with automatically calibrated tones and enriched bass.

