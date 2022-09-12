TCL’s latest 55- and 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED Smart Google TVs hit Amazon lows from $600

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterTCL
$200 off From $600
TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is $200 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 55-inch model down at $599.99 shipped, another new Amazon all-time low with $100 in savings. This is a 4K mini-LED panel that delivers an “exceptionally powerful and precise control of brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image.” Alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, this is a 120Hz, VRR-equipped TV with a built-in gaming mode, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and Google Assistant voice commands alongside direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Head below for more details. 

Another 4K Google TV that launched this year worth taking a look at is the Hisense A6 Series. You can land the 65-inch model in your entertainment center for $420 shipped at Amazon right now. This one is still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked there to deliver Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, the Google TV experience, Game Mode Plus, and built-in Chromecast “for fuller audio and video casting capabilities.”

We are also still tracking some of the best prices yet on the latest Frame displays from Samsung. The 2022 models deliver updated matte anti-glare displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more with pricing now starting from $740 Prime shipped. The entire lineup, from the 43-inch all the way up to the giant 85-inch models, are now marked down and you can browse through the options in our previous deal coverage right here

TCL 65-inch 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

  • Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.
  • Mini-LED Technology: Uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity for incredible viewing in any environment. Mini-LED backlight technology bring exceptionally powerful and precise control of brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension.
  • QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater TCL

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

