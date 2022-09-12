Just $99 scores you the latest Apple TV HD with refreshed Siri Remote at a new low (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote for $99 shipped. Dropping $50 from the usual $149 going rate, today’s offer delives a new all-time low. This is $21 under our previous mention, and the most affordable way to bring tvOS to your screen. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip that is currently on sale for $120, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming.

You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

But if what’s really catching your eye on the newer Apple TV is the refreshed Siri Remote, we’re tracking a discount on the accessory by itself to consider instead. Down from the usual $59 going rate, this ongoing discount delivers a more affordable $55 sale price for getting in on the improved design. Or if going with the improved 4K model that just recently launched is a must, you can score an Amazon discount to $120 right now, too.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are now beginning to go live now that Monday has rolled around, and our guide is packed with all you need to know. From must-have accessories to order before your iPhone 14 arrives at the end of the week to clearance on now previous-generation wearables and the like, there are plenty of ways to save.

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote features:

1080p HD high-quality video

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound

A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences

Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+

The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music

The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

