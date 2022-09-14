Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger returns to $45 low, plus Thunderbolt 4 cable at $117

Joining the Magic Mac accessories we saw go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now continuing the savings over to some new official cables from Apple. Headlining the pair of notable price cuts, Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable has now been marked down to $44.99 shipped. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to only the second-ever discount while matching the all-time low.

Last fall, Apple refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its very first discounts today courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is now down to $116.99. Typically fetching $129, this is only the third discount so far and a match of the all-time low at $12 off. Delivering a 1.8-meter connection between your latest M1 Mac and a compatible dock, charger, or display, this Thunderbolt 4 cable supports up to 40Gb/s transfer rates alongside 100W charging passthrough. It’s compatible with everything from USB-C 4 docks to Apple’s Studio Display and more.

Or if you’re looking for some other new gear to complete your desktop Mac setup, yesterday saw a collection of official accessories go live courtesy of Amazon. Headlined by a rare chance to save on Apple’s Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID and joined by other models from $80, there’s also a pair of Magic Mouse in different colorways to fit in with both silver and space gray setups from $60.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

