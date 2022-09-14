ASUS ROG Strix 24-inch 1080p 270Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $263, more from $190

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix 24-inch 1080p 270Hz Gaming Monitor for $263.20 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 34% discount, or $137 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Featuring support for AMD FreeSync Premium and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor can also run at an overclocked 270Hz refresh rate to give you even more frame to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get a single HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs alongside a USB-C connection that can input a DisplayPort signal from your laptop while also letting you access the built-in USB ports. Rounding out this monitor is factory color calibration and HDR technology. Head below to check out more gaming monitor deals.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the HP OMEN Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop which is seeing a new all-time low down to $1,300. If you’re looking for the best way to start PC gaming without breaking the bank, this is it. With a Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor and the RTX 3080 graphics card, this setup will play just about any game you throw at it with ease.

ASUS ROG Strix 24-inch 1080p 270Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The 23.8-inch ROG Strix XG249CM HDR gaming monitor features 270Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS, which provides fast 1ms response time without compromising image quality. Enjoy ASUS Exclusive ELMB Sync Technology, which eliminates ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals, and 105% sRGB, for a more immersive gaming experience.

