Gotrax Apex XL Electric Scooter hits 15.5 MPH speeds for fall joy rides at $380 (Save $70)

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront now offers its Apex XL Electric Scooter for $379.99 shippeed when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at $70 in savings to deliver one of the first price cuts. This stacks up to the second-best discount to date while also being the lowest in over a month. Just in time for cruising around with that lovely fall weather blowing through your hair, the Gotrax Apex XL comes centered around a 300W motor that can send you cruising to the store, work, or around the neighborhood at up to 15.5 MPH. The internal battery can make round trips up to 18.6 miles possible, with a folding design to stow away in-between. There’s also 8.5-inch pneumatic tires for smooth rides and a built-in LED display on the handlebars to monitor ride stats. Head below for more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $349.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Though for something a bit capable of handling those longer commutes and the like, Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters are now up for sale with pre-order discounts attached. Slated to ship at the end of the month, you can now lock-in an all-new EV with some savings attached starting from $2,700. These are the first chances to knock off any cash on the new high-end models, which deliver up to 43.5 MPH top speeds, nearly 56-mile ranges, and durable yet lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum frames.

Gotrax Apex XL Electric Scooter features:

The commuter scooter equipped with upgraded console boasts a bright headlight and a larger display, keeping riders informed on speed and remaining battery life. Featuring a high capacity 36V 6aH Battery, you can travel up to 15 miles and recharges in about 4 Hours. Battery is now located in the deck for more stability. The 250 Watt Motor provides high torque but maintains a low power consumption. The electric scooter boasts a top speed of 15.5 mph and support rider’s weight up to 220 lbs.

