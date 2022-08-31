Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters see pre-order discounts from $2,700

Segway’s all-new electric SuperScooter lineup may not be officially shipping until the end of next month, but for those who pre-order the all-new releases, there are some added savings attached. Now available directly from Segway, the new SuperScooter GT1 is down to $2,699.99 shipped with some added goodies thrown in. Normally fetching $2,800, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since the electric scooter left its crowdfunding campaign and delivers $100 in cash savings on top of the added value of the bundled accessories.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires. Head below for more.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH accerlation in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery.

This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,899.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. You’ll still be saving the same $100 as above, too, while scoring the first overall discount to date ahead of its September 29 ship date.

In both cases, you’re also getting a series of accessories on top of the new Segway SuperScooter models themselves. So alongside SuperScooters, you can bring home the following gear for free.

Segway Helmet

Segway Scooter Bag

Ninebot Multifunction BackPack

Segway Toy

Our Green Deals guide however is packed with all of the week’s other best deals, at least when it comes to environmentally-friendly price cuts, that is. You’ll find markdowns on portable power stations, electric vehicles, and plenty of other ways to ditch gas and oil from your routines without having to pay full price. Dive in right here for a look at all of the week’s best.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 features:

Whether you’re on flat asphalt, country lanes, or off-roading, you can personalize your hydraulic shocks to achieve the perfect ride. The GT1 includes a front and read 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shock system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!