Not sold on Apple’s latest? iPhone 12 drops to $470 in 1-day refurb sale (Orig. $799), more

Early iPhone 14 reviews are in today and if you’re not sold on bringing home Apple’s latest, Woot is delivering a 1-day sale on previous-generation iPhones. Available in Grade A refurbished condition, these are some of the lowest prices to date if not outright all-time lows with free shipping across the board for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Leading the way is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $469.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date at $329 off. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is matching the second-best price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The dust has now settled on iPhone 14 after Apple took to the stage last week and reviews have subsequently arrived from in-hand units. But for those who don’t need the latest and greatest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking some of the best photos from a smartphone on the market.

Though if you want to go further back in time, there are additional previous-generation handsets on sale as part of Woot’s 1-day shopping event. There are actually deeper discounts available for iPhone 11 series devices and more, which may not be the latest from Apple by any means, but are perfect for getting the kids or a relative in on the iOS action for less. So be sure to go check out everything right here.

Of course, all of the best iPhone 14 pre-orders deals are up for grabs still ahead of Friday’s official launch for those who do want Apple’s latest tech. Then be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide for all of the must-have accessory discounts and more.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

